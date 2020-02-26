Lady Gaga announces new solo single

Lady Gaga has announced her first new solo single in three years.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Lady Gaga, winner of Best Music (Original Song), attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. ( Expand

Gaga took to Twitter to share a billboard announcing the single, "Stupid Love," will be released on Friday.

The singer's last solo album, "Joanne," was in 2016. It was with that album that Gaga also did the half-time show at the Super Bowl.