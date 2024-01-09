JetBlue's CEO stepping down, will be replaced by first woman to lead a major US airline

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:12 AM EST until THU 1:59 PM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:46 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:03 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Spalding County, Upson County, Butts County, Newton County, Meriwether County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:03 AM EST until TUE 10:08 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:55 AM EST, Gwinnett County, Walton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:36 PM EST until WED 9:19 AM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:56 AM EST until THU 5:22 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:13 AM EST until TUE 8:44 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:34 AM EST until WED 4:22 AM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:40 AM EST until TUE 9:13 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:58 AM EST until WED 5:45 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:39 AM EST until TUE 2:45 PM EST, Coweta County, Spalding County, Upson County, Meriwether County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:13 PM EST until WED 12:40 AM EST, Cobb County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:48 AM EST until TUE 1:45 PM EST, Clarke County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, White County, Newton County, Walton County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:25 AM EST until TUE 10:53 PM EST, Cherokee County, Cobb County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:01 AM EST until TUE 2:00 PM EST, Carroll County, Clayton County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Fulton County, Spalding County, Upson County, Meriwether County, Heard County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 2:00 PM EST, Irwin County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Clay County
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County

JetBlue's CEO stepping down, will be replaced by first woman to lead a major US airline

Associated Press

JetBlue said Monday that CEO Robin Hayes will step down next month and be replaced by the airline’s president, Joanna Geraghty, who will be the first woman to lead a major U.S. carrier.

Geraghty, 51, joined JetBlue in 2005 and has taken on an increasingly prominent role at the New York-based airline in recent years, including becoming president and chief operating officer in 2018.

Geraghty said she was honored to get the new job, and said she was looking forward "as we execute on our strategic initiatives, return to profitable growth, and generate sustainable value" for shareholders.

Getty Images. Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue Airways Corp., speaks during a panel session at the World Aviation Festival in London, U.K., on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

RELATED: Alaska Airlines door plug blow out: What’s known about the Boeing emergency

Hayes, 57, said he will retire for health reasons.

"The extraordinary challenges and pressure of this job have taken their toll, and on the advice of my doctor and after talking to my wife, it’s time I put more focus on my health and well-being," Hayes said in a statement.

The change at the top will occur on Feb. 12. It comes as JetBlue waits for a federal judge in Boston to decide whether it can purchase Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion in a bid to grow quickly into a challenger to the biggest U.S. airlines. The Justice Department sued to block the deal, and a trial was held last fall.

RELATED: JetBlue to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion, creating nation's 5th largest airline

Hayes, 57, is a former British Airways executive who joined JetBlue in 2008 and became CEO in 2015. He pushed the airline to start transatlantic flights and create a partnership in the Northeast with American Airlines. The deal with American was disbanded, however, after the Justice Department successfully sued to kill it.

JetBlue is the nation’s sixth-biggest airline by revenue, slightly behind No. 5 Alaska Airlines. Hayes has pursued mergers for several years to draw closer in size to American, Delta, United and Southwest.

JetBlue tried to buy Virgin America in 2016, but it was outbid by Alaska Airlines. In 2022, Hayes prevailed as JetBlue beat out Frontier to strike a deal with Spirit, the nation's biggest low-fare airline.