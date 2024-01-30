Jennifer Crumbley's trial continues after Oxford shooting police interviews shown in court

Evidence presented during Jennifer Crumbley's trial Monday included video of the parents learning that their son was the Oxford High School shooter, along with video of the shooter's first police interview.

The shooter's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from her son's crimes. He was sentenced last year to life in prison without parole.

Jennifer's trial time has been pushed late due to road conditions. It continues Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. Watch live above.

The videos shown in court were the first police interviews of the shooter after he killed four students and the first meeting with the Crumbley parents.

Prosecutors briefly questioned Det. Sgt. Joe Brian of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, who conducted the interview.

Brian testified he’s had to tell parents before of crimes that children are suspected of committing, and that a common reaction is for parents to cry, be in disbelief, and ask, "Why?" – all of which were seen in reactions from the Crumbleys.

Other witnesses who testified Monday included Kira Pennock, the owner of the farm where the Crumbleys boarded their horses, and Shawn Hopkins, the school counselor who called the parents to the school the morning of the shooting.

Part of the prosecution's case is alleging that Crumbley cared more for her horses than her son.

Pennock testified that Crumbley didn’t talk much about her son, and that Pennock had only ever met Crumbley’s son maybe once or twice.

Pennock testified she remembered Crumbley making a comment once that her son was "weird" and how she wished he did "normal kid things." Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald then asked if she ever heard Jennifer talk positively about her son.

"There was nothing truly positive when she was talking about him," Pennock testified. "There were quite a few times that she had voiced that he was an ‘oopsie baby.’"

Hopkins said he was concerned about the student being left alone, so he kept the student in his office while he got ahold of the parents and they drove to the school.

Hopkins testified that his expectation for the meeting was to set a plan with the parents to get help for their son, and his hope was that they’d take him home that day and seek help from a list of therapists and counselors that was provided. Neither was accomplished.

Hopkins testified that he was taken aback and confused at the response from the parents. He said Jennifer Crumbley stated that it was "not possible" to get her son help that day because they had to return to work.