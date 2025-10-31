Atlanta rallies to aid Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa
ATLANTA - As cleanup continues in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa’s devastation, leaders in Atlanta are rallying to help.
The Jamaican Consulate in Atlanta has announced several drop-off locations across metro Atlanta where residents can donate essential items to support relief efforts.
How Georgians can help Jamaica
What they're saying:
Dr. Elaine Bryan, the Jamaican consul in Atlanta, said her team has been working nonstop with the prime minister’s office and the Jamaican ambassador to get help where it’s needed most.
"It has been nonstop sleepless days and nights," Bryan said. "I went to bed at 2 a.m. and jumped up at 5 a.m."
Bryan is coordinating what she calls the "End-to-End Mission," a focused effort to collect donations and ensure they reach those in need directly.
"The main thing with this kind of operation is end-to-end results," she said. "You can collect all these toiletries and things, but where are you going to send them, and how is it going to be done?"
Bryan said she is partnering with airlines and organizations to make sure donated goods reach families recovering from the storm’s destruction. The team hopes to have supplies on the ground in Jamaica by Sunday or Monday.
She also urged donors to make sure they are giving to reputable organizations that can guarantee proper delivery.
"I can have all the warehouses and all the leaders and organizations in the Caribbean. None of them can do end-to-end operations to make things happen," she said.
Drop-off for Hurricane Melissa survivors
What's next:
On Saturday, Bryan and other community leaders will host an event at Iron Mon Café in Norcross, starting at noon. Attendees can drop off donations, ask questions, and learn more about how to get involved. The meeting with community supporters will begin at 2 p.m.
Where to donate
What you can do:
Here are the drop-off locations in partnership with the Jamaican Consulate Atlanta and Jamaicans & Partners of Georgia (JAPOG):
Jamaica Care Packet Relief Effort
Delta Airlines Atlanta
c/o Ms. Eunice Rashford
Delta Airline Employees
1777 Harvard Avenue
College Park, GA 30337
Caribbean International Shipping Services
c/o Ms. Sharon Barnwell
3048 Miller Road,
Stonecrest, GA 30038
Tastee Spoon Jamaican Restaurant
4745 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Suite C
Atlanta, GA 30338
Irie Mon Café
5975 Peachtree Pkwy #2
Norcross, GA 30092
Word of Life International Church of God
c/o Pastor Kenneth Hanson Jr.
4881 Lawrenceville Hwy,
Tucker, GA 30084
Caribbean Life TV
414 North Hairston Road, Suite 300
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
N and S Caribbean Market
685 GA-3, Hampton, GA 30228
The Source: FOX 5's Eric Perry spoke with Dr. Elaine Bryan, the Jamaican consul in Atlanta. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting was also used.