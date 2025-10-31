Atlanta rallies to aid Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

The Brief The Jamaican Consulate in Atlanta launched an "End-to-End Mission" to collect and deliver hurricane relief supplies directly to Jamaica. Dr. Elaine Bryan and her team are working with airlines and organizations to have aid on the ground by Sunday or Monday. Community leaders will host a donation drive and information event Saturday at Iron Mon Café in Norcross.



As cleanup continues in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa’s devastation, leaders in Atlanta are rallying to help.

The Jamaican Consulate in Atlanta has announced several drop-off locations across metro Atlanta where residents can donate essential items to support relief efforts.

How Georgians can help Jamaica

What they're saying:

Dr. Elaine Bryan, the Jamaican consul in Atlanta, said her team has been working nonstop with the prime minister’s office and the Jamaican ambassador to get help where it’s needed most.

"It has been nonstop sleepless days and nights," Bryan said. "I went to bed at 2 a.m. and jumped up at 5 a.m."

Bryan is coordinating what she calls the "End-to-End Mission," a focused effort to collect donations and ensure they reach those in need directly.

"The main thing with this kind of operation is end-to-end results," she said. "You can collect all these toiletries and things, but where are you going to send them, and how is it going to be done?"

Bryan said she is partnering with airlines and organizations to make sure donated goods reach families recovering from the storm’s destruction. The team hopes to have supplies on the ground in Jamaica by Sunday or Monday.

"By Sunday or Monday, we want our items to be on the ground in Jamaica," Bryan said.

She also urged donors to make sure they are giving to reputable organizations that can guarantee proper delivery.

"I can have all the warehouses and all the leaders and organizations in the Caribbean. None of them can do end-to-end operations to make things happen," she said.

Drop-off for Hurricane Melissa survivors

What's next:

On Saturday, Bryan and other community leaders will host an event at Iron Mon Café in Norcross, starting at noon. Attendees can drop off donations, ask questions, and learn more about how to get involved. The meeting with community supporters will begin at 2 p.m.

Where to donate

What you can do:

Here are the drop-off locations in partnership with the Jamaican Consulate Atlanta and Jamaicans & Partners of Georgia (JAPOG):

Jamaica Care Packet Relief Effort

Delta Airlines Atlanta

c/o Ms. Eunice Rashford

Delta Airline Employees

1777 Harvard Avenue

College Park, GA 30337

Caribbean International Shipping Services

c/o Ms. Sharon Barnwell

3048 Miller Road,

Stonecrest, GA 30038

Tastee Spoon Jamaican Restaurant

4745 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Suite C

Atlanta, GA 30338

Irie Mon Café

5975 Peachtree Pkwy #2

Norcross, GA 30092

Word of Life International Church of God

c/o Pastor Kenneth Hanson Jr.

4881 Lawrenceville Hwy,

Tucker, GA 30084

Caribbean Life TV

414 North Hairston Road, Suite 300

Stone Mountain, GA 30083

N and S Caribbean Market

685 GA-3, Hampton, GA 30228