Hurricane-force winds topple dozens of semi-trucks in Utah

Hurricane-force winds caused severe property damage and killed at least one person in northern Utah on Tuesday, September 8, reports said.

Local reports said that in addition to downing trees, cutting power, and shutting down roadways, the windstorm also blew over at least 45 semi-trucks on Tuesday, injuring at least four drivers.

A Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) trooper captured this video of a truck tipping over on Interstate 15. Lt Nick Street told Storyful that the driver of the approaching semi-truck ignored the restriction in place for high-profile vehicles.

Winds in excess of 90 mph downed trees and damaged property around Salt Lake City.

Farmington City declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after the winds caused severe property damage and killed at least one person, according to reports.