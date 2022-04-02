Large fire along busy street in southeast Atlanta, fire crews respond

Crews are responding to the scene of a fire in southeast Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Fire & Rescue, crews are working to contain a fire in the 2300 block of Moreland Avenue. The DeKalb County Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Heavy smoke billowed into the air late Saturday afternoon. The black smoke could be seen along Moreland Avenue and as far as the Midtown area, some FOX 5 viewers reported on social media.

The fire caused some traffic delays in the area.

A tire shop business on the street was impacted by the fire, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

