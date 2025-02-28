Heart Month: Overcoming heterotaxy to help newborns thrive

The Brief Beka Ramsey was born with heterotaxy, leading to a heart defect that required two surgeries before her first birthday. She has managed her condition well for over 20 years and now works in the NICU at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, celebrating her 7th anniversary. In 2023, she underwent surgery to implant a new valve and pacemaker due to a leaky aorta, a common complication of her condition.



February is Heart Month, and we could not let the month go by without sharing one young woman's incredible journey.

A journey that comes full circle. Heart patient to heart helper.

The backstory:

Beka Ramsey has always had a passion for caring for babies, a calling that has been shaped by her own medical journey. Born with a rare condition known as heterotaxy, Ramsey's organs were not in their usual positions, leading to a heart defect called double outlet right ventricle aorta. This condition required her to undergo two heart surgeries before her first birthday. Despite these challenges, Ramsey has managed her condition well for over 20 years, which has inspired her career in the NICU at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, where she recently celebrated her 7th anniversary.

What we know:

Ramsey's heart defect presented several symptoms, including breathing difficulties and an irregular heartbeat. Over time, she developed a leaky aorta, a common complication for individuals with her condition. In 2023, Dr. Josh Rosenblum, a heart surgeon at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, performed surgery to implant a new valve and pacemaker. "Her aortic valve had stretched out over time and became very leaky, causing the left side of her heart to become very dilated," explained Dr. Rosenblum. "The longest term complication is basically heart failure."

What they're saying:

Ramsey has expressed concerns about the impact of her condition on her future. "If I were to get pregnant, wanted have kids, it would put a lot of stress on my body," she explained. Despite these challenges, she remains optimistic about her health. She is currently in good health but acknowledges that she will eventually need her aortic valve replaced as it wears out with age.

Why you should care:

Ramsey's story highlights the resilience and determination of individuals living with complex medical conditions. Her journey from patient to caregiver underscores the importance of specialized healthcare and the impact it can have on patients' lives. Her work in the NICU not only fulfills her lifelong dream but also provides invaluable care to newborns and their families.

What's next:

While Ramsey is currently healthy, she is aware that her medical journey is ongoing. She will continue to monitor her condition and prepare for future medical interventions as needed.