Happy birthday: Jasper woman celebrates turning 105

A Georgia woman is celebrating a major milestone Thursday: her 105th birthday.

Madeline Butz Schmoyer was born March 24, 1917 in Allentown, Pennsylvania during the Spanish Flu epidemic.

Growing up, Schmoyer worked retail to provide her for family. After spending her day at work, she would go out with her friends and dance. Her love of dance continued after she married her husband, who shared that love.

After getting married in 1943, the couple moved to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where they had two daughters and raised her family.

Sandra Scharf, one of Schmoyer's daughters, tells FOX 5 that her mother has always been a party planner and invited friends to join in the fun in their family vacations. However, she made sure everyone contributed to the chores so she could relax and enjoy her vacation as well.

Schmoyer moved to Venice, Florida after retiring and took up gardening. When she wasn't using her green thumb, she volunteered at the hospital auxiliary.

Scharf says her mother's passion was bridge and joined a number of bridge groups.

"She is a wonderful example for her whole family with her positive outlook and great sense of humor," Scharf wrote.

Schmoyer has two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with her oldest great-granddaughter named after her.

She celebrated her big milestone surrounded by family and friends with a cake and balloons at her home in Jasper, Georgia's Rock Creek Manor.

