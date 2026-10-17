Gunfire on Sylvan Road SW leaves 1 dead and 2 hospitalized in Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting on Sylvan Road SW that left one man dead Friday night. Two other victims, a man and a woman, arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds and are recovering. Investigators found a blood trail at the scene after responding to reports of gunfire around 9 p.m.



Atlanta police officers responding to a report of gunfire Friday night found a blood trail at a Southwest Atlanta location shortly before three victims arrived at a local hospital, where one man died from his injuries.

Atlanta police shooting investigation

What we know:

Officers with the Atlanta police officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Gateway South Apartments located at 2001 Sylvan Road SW at approximately 9 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, officers observed a blood trail and spotted a possible victim leaving the area.

Crime scene tape blocks off an apartment building as Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives investigate a triple shooting on Sylvan Road SW in southwest Atlanta (FOX 5 Atlanta).

While officers canvassed the neighborhood, authorities learned that two adult men and one woman had arrived at a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the male victims died at the hospital.

The second male victim and the female victim were alert, conscious and breathing, according to police.

Detectives with the Homicide and Aggravated Assault Unit responded to determine what led to the shooting.

Homicide unit collects evidence

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the deceased man or the two surviving victims. Officials have not yet confirmed what led to the shooting or identified any suspects or motive in the case.

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time FOX 5 Atlanta has reported on an incident at this apartment complex.

In March 2025, Atlanta police responded to a double shooting at Gateway South Apartments that left one man dead and another hospitalized. Investigators said at the time that the gunfire appeared to stem from a narcotics transaction.

More recently, in August 2026, federal and local authorities rescued two young girls, ages 4 and 11 months, who had been kidnapped by their babysitter. Law enforcement tracked the suspect's cellphone signal to the 2001 Sylvan Road SW complex, where officers heard a child crying inside a locked tow trailer and used bolt cutters to free the unharmed children. The babysitter, 42-year-old Lakesha Brown, was arrested on kidnapping and child cruelty charges.