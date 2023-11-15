Good Day Atlanta viewer: Nov. 15, 2023

Here are today's featured segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Smith’s Olde Bar co-founder honored with music room naming: Successful businessman Mike Reeves passed away in April at the age of 69 — co-founded popular pizza chain Mellow Mushroom as well as several local entertainment venues, including Smith’s Olde Bar. And now, the man who created that Atlanta music mainstay along with Reeves is making sure his late business partner’s name is never forgotten.

Angela Buttimer gives mindful living tips to get through the Holiday: Protect Your Peace and Joy. We are entering the holiday season, and there’s often a lot of hustle and bustle that accompanies this time. for some people, the holidays are an energizing time of elation and celebration. Others find it stressful, sometimes even sad. It can be a mix.

USDA offers tips to prevent Foodborne illness as we gather for the holidays: America's largest meal is here and with big feasts comes big food safety responsibilities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sharing food safety tips to avoid foodborne illness this Thanksgiving.

FX'S Fargo Joe Keery & Richa Moorjani: The latest installment of Fargo is set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands "Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon" (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind. 5th Installment. Premieres Tuesday, November 21st at 10pm on FX Streams Next Day on Hulu. Watch the trailer here.

Neiko Flowers talks how to find joy if you're in a holiday slump: Keep up with Neiko on Praise 102.5