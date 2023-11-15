Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer: Nov. 15, 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - Here are today's featured segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Smith's Olde Bar co-founder honored

Atlanta's Smith's Olde Bar has hosted some of the biggest names in music. Now the current owners are honoring its late co-founder Mike Reeves by making sure every visitor sees his name.

Smith’s Olde Bar co-founder honored with music room naming: Successful businessman Mike Reeves passed away in April at the age of 69 — co-founded popular pizza chain Mellow Mushroom as well as several local entertainment venues, including Smith’s Olde Bar. And now, the man who created that Atlanta music mainstay along with Reeves is making sure his late business partner’s name is never forgotten.

Protect your peace and joy during the holidays

The start of the holiday season can mean added stress and anxiety, but there are ways to protect your peace. Psychotherapist and author Angela Buttimer shares ways to overcome holiday stress and enjoy the season.

Angela Buttimer gives mindful living tips to get through the Holiday: Protect Your Peace and Joy. We are entering the holiday season, and there’s often a lot of hustle and bustle that accompanies this time. for some people, the holidays are an energizing time of elation and celebration. Others find it stressful, sometimes even sad. It can be a mix.

Thanksgiving food safety tips

It's important to prepare your food safely so your Thanksgiving dinner doesn't turn into a trip to the hospital. USDA expert Karen Hunter joins Sharon Lawson to share tips to prevent foodborne illness during the holidays.

USDA offers tips to prevent Foodborne illness as we gather for the holidays: America's largest meal is here and with big feasts comes big food safety responsibilities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sharing food safety tips to avoid foodborne illness this Thanksgiving.

Dark secrets revealed on 'Fargo's' new season

The latest chapter of 'Fargo' is set in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019, where secrets unravel and consequences come knocking. Stars Joe Keery and Richa Moorjani chatted with Joanne Feldman about the new season.

FX'S Fargo Joe Keery & Richa Moorjani: The latest installment of Fargo is set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands "Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon" (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind. 5th Installment. Premieres Tuesday, November 21st at 10pm  on FX Streams Next Day on Hulu. Watch the trailer here.  

Ways to find joy during the holidays

If you find yourself in a slump during the holiday season, there are some small things you can do to find and keep your joy. Praise 102.5's Neiko Flowers shares a few ideas with Natalie McCann.

Neiko Flowers talks how to find joy if you're in a holiday slump: Keep up with Neiko on Praise 102.5