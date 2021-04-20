Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 20, 2021

Pedago "Hello Fun Tour" stops in Atlanta:

Atlanta has officially joined the list of more than 140 spots across the country with a Pedego shop — and if you’ve been wanting to try out the experience of riding an electric bike, the new store on Bill Kennedy Parkway might be a good place to start.

We spent the morning at the new, locally-owned Pedego Electric Bikes store, located just south of Interstate 20 in Glenwood Park and along the BeltLine, which specializes in selling and renting electric bikes.

In celebration of the opening, the Pedego "Hello Fun Tour" — a months-long bus tour which kicked off in February — also stopped by the location, offering up a little extra festivity for first-day customers.

The new Pedego joins previously-opened locations in Alpharetta, Blue Ridge, and Greensboro; the company was founded in 2008, and offers a line of more than a dozen electric bikes in various styles and colors. Staffers say electric bikes (or e-bikes) continue to grow in popularity, especially during the pandemic when so many people have been searching for new outdoor experiences; e-bikes work like regular bicycles but are equipped with a motor to help add a little power to the pedaling (or, an "assist") when engaged.

Sales and rental options may be viewed online here — rental prices begin at $25 an hour or $95 for the day. And for a look inside the new store (and at the big "Hello Fun Tour" bus!), click the video player in this article.

Chris Gardner author of bestselling memoir "The Pursuit of Happyness" joins Good Day with information on his new book, "Permission to Dream:" For more information on Chris Gardner click here.

SCAD Academy Award Nominations: Andra Reeve-Rabb, SCAD Dean for the school of Entertainment Arts, talks about the 136 alumni who represent a variety of degree programs that contributed to the 21 Oscar-nominated films. For more information on SCAD click here.

Pet of the day from FurKids: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath talks being unmasked as Orca in this season of "The Masked Singer." For more information on "The Masked Singer," click here.

TV personality Nina Parker Make Fashion History:

Nina Parker becomes the first Black woman to have her plus-sized clothing line displayed in Macy's. The line will be called "The Nina Parker Collection." Ally Lynn breaks down how the clothing line came about and more. You can keep up with Ally Lynn on social media @HeyAllyLynn