Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Sept. 9, 2026

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Storm on Sesame Street with Paul Milliken: Sesame Workshop — the producers behind "Sesame Street" — is celebrating National Preparedness Month with a new initiative designed to help families deal with extreme weather. It all begins with "Storm on Sesame Street," a special that premiered on Netflix and PBS Kids and which will begin streaming on YouTube on September 25th. The special features the Sesame Street gang preparing for a storm, experiencing the bad weather, and then cleaning up in its wake — and getting a little help in the process from celebrity friends including Post Malone and Michelle Buteau.

Amy Summers discuss why so many people are doing everything "right" and still not getting hired:

Are Cashless Kids Missing a Critical Money Lesson?: Financial expert and author Dr. Edmund H. Moore says parents may be unintentionally removing an important financial lesson. When children physically count money, hand it over and see what remains, spending becomes tangible. Digital transactions can make money feel almost invisible—tap, swipe or click, and it’s gone.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Metro Atlanta is buzzing with major entertainment opportunities as casting directors scramble to fill several paid film and television roles.

Fights Worth Fighting: Finding Strength in Struggle is a powerful and unflinchingly honest memoir from one of the most enduring icons of action cinema. In this candid and deeply personal book, Dolph Lundgren reflects on a life shaped by ambition, reinvention, hardship, and endurance, offering readers a clear-eyed look at the battles that defined him both on and off-screen.

Montell Jordan with Dr. Xavier Bryant talk prostate cancer awareness month, and an upcoming event: managing partner of A²CES(Atlanta to Anywhere Community Events & Screenings) and founder of RX Meds Pharmacyone is taking healthcare beyond hospital walls and into the heart of our communities. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Races for P.A.C.E.S. 5K/10K and Blue Ribbon Awards Gala on September 12.

Niecey Shaw of Classix 1029: Some big announcements have been made for the upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic. Niecey tells us who's been tapped to play the Notorious BIG.



Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in Copper for adoption.



