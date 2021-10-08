Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 8, 2021

Festival fills Downtown Alpharetta with live music:

With headliners including Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster and globally successful Americana band Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, this year’s Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival is celebrating the return of live music in a big way.

This year’s festival will take over Downtown Alpharetta on Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9, and features more than 30 singer-songwriters performing their best-known songs and telling the stories behind the music.

Organizers of the Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival say their goal over the past several years has bent highlight local and regional musicians, and also to showcase local businesses by drawing crowds to Alpharetta’s diverse lineup of restaurants and food trucks. Performances will be spread out over half a dozen outdoor stages, and live music will last from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. both nights.

And here’s something that makes the festival really special — admission is free! For more information on the lineup and a schedule of performances, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning in Downtown Alpharetta, getting an exclusive preview of this big event.

National Salmon Day with Derrick Hayes: It's National Salmon Day and before you go preparing your usual dish, Derrick Hayes, owner of Big Daves Cheesesteaks, has a recipe you can try. He joins us with a salmon cheesesteak recipe for viewers to try at home. For more information click here.

Atlanta Falcons talk Girls Flag Football on Good Day Atlanta:

It's the inaugural flag football high school game of the week at West Forsyth High School. West Forsyth is home to the reigning girls flag football state champions. The team will take on the 2020 semifinalist Allatoona High School. Chris Millman, vice president of community relations for the Atlanta Falcons, joins us to talk about the action and the Falcons' role in getting this league started in Georgia. For more information on Girls Flag Football in Georgia click here.

Veda Howard joins us from Praise 102.5 with an inspirational nugget for viewers: For more information on Veda Howard or Praise 102.5 click here.

Pike Nurseries has tips on planting trees in the fall: For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.

Legendary actress Lynn Whitfield to talks about the success of her career in TV One's "Uncensored:" For more information on Lynn Whitfield or "Uncensored" click here.

Pet of the Day from Best Friends Animal Rescue: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.