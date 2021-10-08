Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 8, 2021

Wire and Wood Festival fills Downtown Alpharetta with live music

A two-day music festival in Alpharetta this weekend celebrates both great songs and the art of crafting those great songs.

With headliners including Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster and globally successful Americana band Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, this year’s Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival is celebrating the return of live music in a big way.

This year’s festival will take over Downtown Alpharetta on Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9, and features more than 30 singer-songwriters performing their best-known songs and telling the stories behind the music. 

Organizers of the Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival say their goal over the past several years has bent highlight local and regional musicians, and also to showcase local businesses by drawing crowds to Alpharetta’s diverse lineup of restaurants and food trucks. Performances will be spread out over half a dozen outdoor stages, and live music will last from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. both nights.

And here’s something that makes the festival really special — admission is free! For more information on the lineup and a schedule of performances, click here.  And click the video player to check out our morning in Downtown Alpharetta, getting an exclusive preview of this big event.

Derrick Hayes shows how to make salmon cheesesteaks

Today is National Salmon Day and if you want to try to make something beyond your usual dish, we've got the perfect recipe. Derreck Hayes, owner of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, shares his recipe to make a salmon cheesesteak.

Falcons Friday highlights girls flag football in metro Atlanta

We know you're ready to watch your Atlanta Falcons take on the Jets in London, but there's another big football match coming up tonight. It's the inaugural flag football high school game of the week at West Forsyth High School.

Veda Howard shares a wisdom nugget about success

Searching for the key to success doesn't have to be a mystery. Radio personality Veda Howard shares three simple things to keep in mind while trying to reach your goals.

Fall is the perfect time to plant trees

The cool fall weather is more enjoyable for you and less stressful for new plants. Pike Nurseries in Buckhead talks about what you need to know before you plant some trees in time for fall.

Actress Lynn Whitfield gets 'Uncensored' on TV One special

Lynn Whitfield is a Hollywood legend who started acting in TV and theater before progressing to movies. This week, she will appear on TV One's 'Uncensored' to talk about her career.

Pet of the Day from Angels Among Us Pet Rescue

If you are looking for the ultimate snuggle buddy then Oreo is your girl. She adapts well to new environments and loves everyone she meets.

