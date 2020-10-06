Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 6, 2020

Fernbank’s WildWoods is looking extra-wild right now: On any given day, you can find dozens of families exploring the abundant outdoor space at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. But look closely, and you’ll realize those visitors aren’t the only “beings” roaming the grounds…

Just in time for Halloween, Fernbank’s WildWoods and Fernbank Forest have been invaded by Woodland Spirits, a ghoulish gallery of displays on view through November 8. Created by local artist Laura Lewis and the museum’s team, the spooky sculptures include everything from ghosts to gravestones, skulls to slugs.

“They are the spirits that roamed the forest before we got control of them,” explains Fernbank’s Tyler Thornton. “They haven’t quite fully departed!”

Although the content is a little creepy, Fernbank staffers say Woodland Spirits is completely family-friendly, not to mention an easy place to maintain social distance.

“We did the math,” says Thornton, “and even if we were a full capacity, every guest would have 20 feet of space.”

Along with the Woodland Spirits, Fernbank’s got a full list of season activities as part of its Supernatural Science Fest, taking place through November 8. For a schedule, click here.

Advertisement

Dr. Ian Smith talks about the The Unspoken, on Good Day Atlanta: He's the best-selling author and TV personality behind the popular "SHRED" and "CLEAN 20" diets. But Doctor Ian Smith doesn't just write about health and wellness. He just released his second novel, a thriller about a cop turned private investigator. Dr. Ian Smith joins us live to talk about The Unspoken. For more informaton on Dr. Ian Smith click here.

Chip Caray is the Braves Play By Play Announcer and he joins us on Good Day Atlanta to talk about the exiting series between the Braves and the Marlins. For more information click here.

Ally Lynn joins us with details about the "Reall Housewives of Atlanta": Latest news regarding the departure of original cast member Nene Leekes. For more information on Ally Lynn follow her on Instagram @HeyAllyLynn .