Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 22, 2026

Sugar Hill’s The Rooftop: It's a bar and music venue opened in June 2023 by Jennifer Silvestro and Jeff Blanchard. Live music plays a big role in the business model, with musicians booked nightly. And The Rooftop also happens to directly overlook The Bowl at Sugar Hill, which is the city’s 1,700-seat amphitheater — which means when there’s a concert down below, patrons at The Rooftop get a pretty awesome view.



Burgers With Buck takes a visit to Flight Club: Located in the heart of West Midtown, Flight Club is known an upscale entertainment concept combining elevated food and beverage menus with dynamic tech-enabled Social Darts. Click here to learn more.





Atlanta designer Okera Banks shares carry-on packing hack for summer travel: 1 bag → 3 outfits & Easy tips to avoid over packing with Okera Banks. Learn more about Okera and shop the collection, here.

North Italia unveil new summer menu items: The weather is getting warmer and that means menus are changing. North Italia shares some new items from their menu. Check it out here.

Pike Nurseries shows us how to merge nature with your patio: To find a location near you, click here.

Pet of the day: Hero Dog Rrescue brings in Boba for adoption. Learn more about adoption here.