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Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 22, 2026

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  May 22, 2026 12:18 PM EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta
Checking out Sugar Hill’s The Rooftop

Checking out Sugar Hill’s The Rooftop

The Rooftop, a bar and music venue opened in June 2023 by Jennifer Silvestro and Jeff Blanchard. Check out our morning there, raising a glass to this cool community hangout!

ATLANTA - Sugar Hill’s The Rooftop: It's a bar and music venue opened in June 2023 by Jennifer Silvestro and Jeff Blanchard. Live music plays a big role in the business model, with musicians booked nightly. And The Rooftop also happens to directly overlook The Bowl at Sugar Hill, which is the city’s 1,700-seat amphitheater — which means when there’s a concert down below, patrons at The Rooftop get a pretty awesome view.
 

Burgers with Buck visits Flight Club

Burgers with Buck visits Flight Club

This week, FOX 5's "Burgers with Buck" headed back to West Midtown to check out a highly anticipated addition to the menu at Flight Club—a tech-infused social dart bar where the food is intentionally designed to keep you in the game.

Burgers With Buck takes a visit to Flight Club: Located in the heart of West Midtown, Flight Club is known an upscale entertainment concept combining elevated food and beverage menus with dynamic tech-enabled Social Darts. Click here to learn more. 


 

How to pack 3 outfits in one carry-on bag comfortably

How to pack 3 outfits in one carry-on bag comfortably

Celebrity designer and stylist Okera Banks shows packing hacks for traveling

Atlanta designer Okera Banks shares carry-on packing hack for summer travel: 1 bag → 3 outfits & Easy tips to avoid over packing with Okera Banks. Learn more about Okera and shop the collection, here. 

North Italia unveils new menu items for Summer

North Italia unveils new menu items for Summer

Joanne helps the team with North Italia with some of their new menu items

North Italia unveil new summer menu items:  The weather is getting warmer and that means menus are changing. North Italia shares some new items from their menu. Check it out here. 

Pike nursery shows how to merge nature with your patio

Pike nursery shows how to merge nature with your patio

To find a location near you visit shop.pikenursery.com

Pike Nurseries shows us how to merge nature with your patio: To find a location near you, click here. 

Pet of the day: Boba

Pet of the day: Boba

For more information on adoption visit herorescue.org

Pet of the day: Hero Dog Rrescue brings in Boba for adoption. Learn more about adoption here. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta