Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 5, 2026

Published  March 5, 2026 12:11pm EST
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on March 5, 2026:

Rene Echevarria, Executive Producer of FOX's The Faithful: Women of the Bible

The landmark drama series tells the story of the women who shaped the bible. 

Rene Echevarria, Executive Producer of FOX's The Faithful: Women of the Bible: The series follows a faithful dramatization of the Book of Genesis as told through the eyes of courageous and passionate yet flawed women whose descendants would shape the future of faith. The series premieres Sunday, March 22. Watch the trailer here.

Headkrack of Fox Soul's Side Dish gives the latest in entertainment headlines

Mathew Knowles walks out of an interview, and Jim Carrey is making headlines for a bizarre reason. 

Headkrack has the latest in entertainment headlines: There was a rumor of a "fake Jim Carrey," and Mathew Knowles walked out of an interview after Tina Knowles was mentioned. Headkrack of Fox Soul's Side Dish has the latest details. 

Spring decluttering with Chao 2 Calm Organize & Move

If you're looking to declutter, the team with Chaos 2 Calm has a few tips for you. 

Kelly Reynolds Co-Founder of Chaos 2 Calm Organize gives tips for Spring decluttering: If your closet is overflowing with unwanted or worn items, and if you have a junk drawer you're looking to clear, the team with Chaos 2 Calm has a few tips for you. To learn more about them click here. 

Emory's Dr. David Schulman gives tips for better sleep

re naps, a good thing? When is it too late to take a nap. How long should a nap be?

Emory sleep scientist gives tips on getting better sleep: Dr. Schulman gives tips on how to get a better night’s rest. Are naps, a good thing? When is it too late to take a nap. How long should a nap be?

Angie Hammond, Atlanta-based travel advisor gives scenic trip ideas

The idea is to take viewers on a journey that starts in our backyard and works its way out.

Angie Hammond, Atlanta-based travel advisor gives scenic trip ideas: The idea is to take viewers on a journey that starts in our backyard and works its way out, hitting fresh destinations at a range of price points. This ties into the savings conversation as many new properties run soft-opening specials and incentives to get their name out there, which means real deals for people who know where to look. 

Jack Wagner unveiled on The Masked Singer:

Daytime Emmy-Nominated "General Hospital" actor Jack Wagner was the voice behind "Eggplant"

Jack Wagner unveiled on The Masked Singer: The famous face behind the voice of "Eggplant" was revealed last night on The Masked singer. Daytime Emmy-Nominated "General Hospital" Actor and Recording Artist Jack Wagner was the voice.  

Pet of the day: Fallon

Paws Atlanta brings in a kitten named Fallon for adoption. Visit Pawsatlanta.org for more information on adoption. 

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a kitten named Fallon for adoption. Click here for more information. 

