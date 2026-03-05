Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 5, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on March 5, 2026:

Rene Echevarria, Executive Producer of FOX's The Faithful: Women of the Bible: The series follows a faithful dramatization of the Book of Genesis as told through the eyes of courageous and passionate yet flawed women whose descendants would shape the future of faith. The series premieres Sunday, March 22. Watch the trailer here.

Headkrack has the latest in entertainment headlines: There was a rumor of a "fake Jim Carrey," and Mathew Knowles walked out of an interview after Tina Knowles was mentioned. Headkrack of Fox Soul's Side Dish has the latest details.

Kelly Reynolds Co-Founder of Chaos 2 Calm Organize gives tips for Spring decluttering: If your closet is overflowing with unwanted or worn items, and if you have a junk drawer you're looking to clear, the team with Chaos 2 Calm has a few tips for you. To learn more about them click here.

Emory sleep scientist gives tips on getting better sleep: Dr. Schulman gives tips on how to get a better night’s rest. Are naps, a good thing? When is it too late to take a nap. How long should a nap be?

Angie Hammond, Atlanta-based travel advisor gives scenic trip ideas: The idea is to take viewers on a journey that starts in our backyard and works its way out, hitting fresh destinations at a range of price points. This ties into the savings conversation as many new properties run soft-opening specials and incentives to get their name out there, which means real deals for people who know where to look.

Jack Wagner unveiled on The Masked Singer: The famous face behind the voice of "Eggplant" was revealed last night on The Masked singer. Daytime Emmy-Nominated "General Hospital" Actor and Recording Artist Jack Wagner was the voice.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a kitten named Fallon for adoption. Click here for more information.