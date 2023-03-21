Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 21, 2023

Good Day Atlanta speaks to "Accused" showrunner, Emmy Award-winning writer, and producer Howard Gordon:

"I had a hunch that people are exhausted from being held hostage by an ongoing series," says Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Howard Gordon. "Do you ever get relief when it’s only eight episodes?"

For a lot of us, the answer is yes. So, the man behind previous television hits like "24" and "Homeland" did something different: an anthology series.

"Accused" is Gordon’s latest project, a 15-episode series in which each installment focuses on a different person accused of a crime. The show’s January premiere was FOX’s most-watched drama debut in three years.

"I have to say, I actually am so proud," says Gordon, who recently appeared at the annual SCAD TVfest in Atlanta. "People ask, ‘Which is your favorite?’ And, of course, I refuse to answer. But I’ve got to say, I love them all … they’re all really good."

The talent amassed for the series is impressive, with major stars both in front of and behind the camera. So far this season, the list includes Michael Chiklis, Marlee Matlin, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Rachel Bilson. The latter headlined the third episode, "Danny’s Story."

"It’s a mini-movie, that’s what we keep saying," says Bilson. "We were able to play out a whole story within 45 minutes, and it was so fun."

New episodes of "Accused" air Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta — click here for more information on the show.

Celebrity Chef Jernard Wells is back for season four of his popular cooking show, "New Soul Kitchen": Chef Jernard Wells returns with even more robust recipes in the series' extended, 30-minute format. He'll demo Candy Apple Wings and Tempura-Battered Green Beans with Wasabi Mayo Dipping Sauce. Catch all-new episodes airing every Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. on CLEO TV. Click here to get a sneak peek of the show.

Help for Healthcare Professionals (HHCP) announces the 2023 "Night of Glam and Gratitude" Charity Awards Gala: In its third year, HHCP's charity awards gala will honor the significant achievements of nurses, doctors, paramedics, respiratory therapists, social workers, community health workers, and pharmacists who continue to pave the way while making a difference in our lives and our community. There will be 20 awards presented to healthcare professionals and first responders. This year's honorees have been nominated by members of the community and selected by a diverse group of leaders from HHCP's awards committee. Each recipient will receive the prestigious Mary Jane Seacole Award in recognition as the "best among the best" for their heroism and leadership in the healthcare and first responder community in metro Atlanta. Celebrate the achievements of these award recipients with our special celebrity host, attendees, Bravo's "Married to Medicine" cast members, healthcare influencers, and dignitaries. It's happening Saturday, April 1 at 6 p.m. at Atlanta Marriott Northeast/Emory. For ticket information click here.

Chance Cessna and LaTarence Dunbar on Will Packer's "Put a Ring On It": Will Packer’s newest unscripted relationship series "Put a Ring On It" follows three longtime couples, with help from master relationship coach Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson, who embark on the ultimate relationship test. From week to week the couples are pushed outside their comfort zones to confront the question they’ve been too afraid to ask: is this their happily ever after? The couples will finally find out if they are truly meant to be together by dating other people, and in so doing they’ll discover if there’s a love connection they’ve been missing all along. Will they decide it’s time to go their separate ways, or is it finally time to put a ring on it? Catch it on Fridays at 9 p.m. on OWN.

The Atlanta 365 Traveler Lesli Peterson talks spring break ideas: Dan, Lesli, Cooper and Elliot are a family with a passion for road tripping, exploring the national and state parks, chasing waterfalls, and savoring every moment life offers. Lesli gives us some fun locations to hang out during spring break.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Tyler Perry reflects on being homeless and living out of his car. Christal Jordan tells us what kind of car it was, and why Mr. Perry is so grateful. Follow her on social media @enchantedpr