Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 20, 2023

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
5
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
until MON 12:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Watch
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 20, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Adults with special needs shine at Roswell coffee shop

With a mission to help customers rise and employees shine, Roswell’s RISE coffee and tea serves up hot and cold drinks, smoothies, and gluten-free baked goods.

ATLANTA - Adults with special needs "shine" at Roswell coffee shop: With the biggest smile you've ever seen and boundless energy as she rings up customers, it's immediately clear that Alisha Woodall has found her calling.

Woodall is one of 15 adults with special needs employed at Roswell’s RISE coffee & tea. The business was founded back in 2020 by Nicole DeWard, who was inspired by her own daughter’s experience working at a similar school coffee shop.

Says DeWard, "My daughter Bekah was going through the coffee shop -- through middle school and high school -- and I thought, ‘Where could she do this in real life? And what is she going to do when she’s done with school?’"

Three years later, RISE is the answer. With a mission to help customers rise and employees shine, the shop serves up hot and cold drinks, smoothies, and gluten-free baked goods.

"It’s not just a coffee shop, it’s a community," says Erica Wood, the marketing and events coordinator. "You come here, you feel loved, you feel welcomed."

Good Day Atlanta leaned that firsthand, stopping by and visiting with "baRISEta" (as they’re appropriately called) Parker Haynes.

"I do lots of stuff. I make coffee, I bake foods, and I do things like clean," says Haynes.

When asked what he enjoys most about working at the shop, Haynes says, "Getting to know the customers."

For Nicole DeWard, the RISE business model is simple: waken the mind with great coffee...and expand it with great service.

"It’s okay sometimes that things are slower. It’s okay that things may be a little different," says DeWard. "I think that there’s got to be more places like RISE, where people that have special needs can truly feel safe, and they can shine their big, beautiful light in the world."

RISE coffee & tea is located at 4651 Sandy Plains Road, Unit 116, in Roswell, and regular hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The coffee shop is a nonprofit, and donations to the organization may be made here.

FDA approves use of Paxlovid for COVID-19 treatment

Since 2021, Paxlovid has been made available by emergency use authorization, but last week a panel of expert advisers to the FDA endorsed full approval of the drug for treating adults who are at risk. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer joins Alyse Eady to talk about the drug.

Dr. Winawer gives the latest in health news: Since its release on the market in December 2021, the drug Paxlovid has been made available by emergency use authorization.  However, last week a panel of expert advisers to the FDA endorsed full approval of the drug for treating adults with COVID-19 who are at risk of progression to severe illness.

Healthy alternatives to social media fad diets

Sorting through what's actually good for you on social media isn't always easy. Celebrity nutritionist Dr. Daryl Gioffre has some easy and sustainable ways to strengthen your diet and avoid the misleading trends.

Dr. Daryl Gioffre discusses social media diet fads to avoid, and give some better diet tips: By now many have forgotten about their new year's health resolutions or are frustrated because they aren't seeing results. Dr. Daryl says can help get us back on track. He is exposing all the sugars consumers are eating in foods they never think of as sweets -- pizza, dressings, protein bars, etc. 

Bad Bunny possibly throws shade on Kendall Jenner's ex in new song

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are keeping the Hollywood romance rumor mill working overtime, and lyrics from his new song are raising some eyebrows. Entertainment contributor DeAsia Robinson joins Joanne Feldman with more.

DeAsia Robinson gives the latest in entertainment news: Rumors are swirling that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are dating. It seems that Bad Bunny may have addressed her previous relationship.

Natalia Damini and Tito Jackson bring 'Attitude' with new collaboration

When you combine the unique style of Natalia Damini and the classic sounds of Tito Jackson, you get the catchy new single 'Attitude.' Damini and Jackson talked with Alyse Eady about their collaboration and other projects.