Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 16, 2026

Action hit "Eraser" gets digital upgrade for 30th anniversary release: 1996 was a landmark year for the cinematic blockbuster, with films like "Twister," "Independence Day," and "Mission: Impossible" raking in millions at the box office. And 30 years later, one of those summer blockbusters looks and sounds better than ever. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is releasing the Arnold Schwarzenegger action hit "Eraser" on 4K Ultra HD for the first time on Tuesday, June 16th, giving audiences a fresh look at the Chuck Russell-directed film. "Eraser" opened in theatres in June 1996, becoming one of the year’s top-grossing films and giving Schwarzenegger yet another iconic action hero role. The film co-stars Grammy, Tony, and Emmy-nominated singer and actress Vanessa Williams (who also sings the theme song, "Where Do We Go From Here"), James Caan, Robert Pastorelli and James Coburn. In honor of the 4K Ultra HD release on Blu-ray and digital, we sat down with director Russell to reflect on the film’s exciting visual effects and stunts and his relationship with stars Schwarzenegger and Williams. Click the video player in this article to check out our interview — and click here for more information on "Eraser."

Supergirl brings action-packed experience to fans at The Battery Atlanta: The long-awaited DC Studios film "Supergirl" hits theatres June 26th — but the iconic superhero has already made a big impact right here in Metro Atlanta! In advance of the film’s North American release, Supergirl’s "Intergalactic Rest Stop Tour" made its only local stop at The Battery Atlanta last Friday. The tour is hitting five cities total this month, setting up in an eye-popping Airstream and featuring food, "super" swag giveaways, and even a glam station! That food comes courtesy KFC, which is celebrating the film with a limited-time Supergirl Ultimate Meal, which includes chicken tenders and movie-inspired sauces (we recommend Ruthye’s Sweet Chili Revenge!). And you already know Good Day Atlanta won’t pass up a chance to enjoy food, swag, and glam — so, of course, we stopped by The Battery Atlanta for our own intergalactic adventure! Click the video player in this article to check it out — and click here for more information on "Supergirl," which stars Milly Alcock in the iconic title role and is directed by Craig Gillespie.

Hidden Health concerns for men with Dr. Taz: Knowing the early signs of hidden health concerns can mean the difference between life and death. Dr. Taz explains the 4 pillars to help men stay healthy.

Craig Robinson on his role in Toy Story 5: Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs get exponentially harder when they go head-to-head with a new threat to playtime. Toy Story 5 hits theaters this Friday. Watch the trailer, here.

Brenda Alexander has the latest in entertainment headlines: Brenda shares news about Abbott Elementary cast members and Kandi Burruss talks Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Pet of the day: Fur Kids brings in Loki for adoption. For more information, click here.