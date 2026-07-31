Buckhead Chick-fil-A closes after 18 years of service

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The Brief Chick-fil-A Inc. has confirmed that the Chick-fil-A Terminus In-Line location will officially close on July 31. The closing marks the end of the restaurant's operations at the site, where it has served the Buckhead community since 2008. The company remains committed to the area and is directing customers to the Chick-fil-A Peachtree & Piedmont located less than a quarter-mile away.



After 18 years, a Buckhead Chick-fil-A is closing its doors on Friday, according to a statement from Chick-fil-A.

What we know:

The Georgia-based fast food chain stated that it closed its Chick-fil-A Terminus In-Line location, which is located on Peachtree Road NE.

It stated the restaurant would close on Friday, July 31. The statement said the location has been serving customers since 2008.

Chick-fil-A added that it looks forward to welcoming customers at Chick-fil-A Peachtree & Piedmont, a larger freestanding restaurant, just a quarter-mile away.

What they're saying:

A statement released from Chick-fil-A Inc. thanked customers in the Buckhead community:



"It has been our pleasure to serve Guests at Chick-fil-A Terminus In-Line since 2008, and we are grateful for the support of the Buckhead community over the years. While we can confirm that the restaurant will close on July 31, we remain committed to serving the Buckhead community. We look forward to continuing to welcome Guests at Chick-fil-A Peachtree & Piedmont, a larger, free-standing restaurant located less than a quarter of a mile away, where our Guests can continue to enjoy the same delicious food, care and signature hospitality they know and love."

What we don't know:

The company did not explain why the Terminus In-Line location is closing after 18 years. It does not mention if the closure is due to lease expiration, economic performance, corporate restructuring, or shifting real estate strategies.

Chick-fil did not say what would happen to the staff that worked at the closing location, or if they would be transferred to the new location.

It's unclear what will happen to the building once Chick-fil-A leaves the location.