Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 24, 2023

Ellie Kemper searches for "Happiness" in new Netflix film:

Emmy Award-nominee Ellie Kemper goes camping in the new Netflix film "Happiness for Beginners."

Based on the popular book by Katherine Center, Kemper plays a recently-divorced woman who signs up for a grueling adventure on the Appalachian Trail and ends up bonding with her motley crew of companions.

Kemper says playing a character with a bit of an "edge" was a refreshing change of pace.

"I have played mostly optimistic, cheerful characters with a sunny outlook, and it was really, really fun to play a woman who’s going through a very tough time in her life," the actress told us during an interview in June 2023, before the start of the current actors strike. "Her outlook is not sunny. She’s a little cranky. She’s funny, but she’s not so happy."

"Happiness for Beginners" was written and directed by Vicky Wight, and co-stars Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, and Blythe Danner. It will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix this coming Thursday, July 27.

To hear more from Kemper about the making of the movie — and which of her cast members she’d trust most on a camping trip — click the video player in this article

John Isner on Atlanta Open: The Atlanta Open is happening now through July 30 at Atlantic Station in 2023. This year’s Atlanta Open will feature more than 60 world-class ATP Tour professionals in one of the strongest fields in the tournament’s 13-year history. The tournament will be one of only 10 ATP Tour events in the United States this season and will be televised worldwide to more than 80 countries.

Dr. Winawer gives the latest in medical headlines: The National Weather Service is warning of continued record-breaking heat --now is a good time to discuss how you can stay safe until these severe conditions.

Back-to-school etiquette tips for parents and teachers: Carol Rey talks how to prepare for the upcoming school year. She discussed returning without COVID restrictions, meeting with teachers, coming into the building of your child's school and more.

DeAsia Robinson talks the latest in entertainment news: Jamie Foxx finally breaks his silence and posts a video to Instagram thanking fans for love and support. DeAsia Robinson tells us what he said and fan reactions.