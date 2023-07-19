Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 19, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta:



ATLAS UNDERGROUND AND THE TAVERN AT ATLAS: A new experience called Atlas Underground takes over the Maisonette Room of the St. Regis Buckhead, bringing guests into the intimate space for a special tasting menu and wine pairings. Meanwhile, the restaurant’s bar area has been transformed into The Tavern at Atlas, featuring cocktails (and mocktails) alongside offerings from the Atlas wine cellar.

TOAST ON LENOX: Chef Virgil Harper and Tamara Young, the owners of Toast on Lenox, join Good Day Atlanta. Often referred to as the "best brunch in Atlanta," they are opening their Midtown location on 14th Street. Owner Chef Harper, who originally hailed from Atlantic City, NJ working at The Borgota Hotel, quickly made a name for himself — eventually preparing a private dinner for U.S. President Joe Biden. The opening is happening Thursday.

WICKED CAST MEMBER 'GLINDA': WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another girl, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked." From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story. It will send your spirits soaring to heights you’ll never forget. Catch the show at the Fox Theatre now through July 30.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU GET A BAD JOB REVIEW: You unexpectedly got a bad performance review. Now what? The best way to respond: Always respond. Make sure it's in writing. This lets your boss know you are taking the feedback seriously. Wait a few days so that you have a cooling off period.

PET OF THE DAY: Today's Pet of the Day is named Stevie Nicks and is available from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.