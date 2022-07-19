Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 19, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

An inside look at the nationally ranked St. Andrew Rowing Club

The St. Andrew Rowing Club in Roswell made history at the 2022 U.S. Rowing Youth National Championships in June after the team finished in the top 12. Hear from teammates and take an inside look at what it takes to be one of the best.

After a history-making performance at the 2022 USRowing Youth National Championships in June, Roswell’s St. Andrew Rowing Club is on course for a bright — and very fast — future!

St. Andrew Rowing Club was formed back in 1988 by Georgia Tech’s rowing program as a way to cultivate the next generation of competitive rowers in metro Atlanta. Club organizers say a perfect way to introduce new athletes to the sport and to set them on the path toward competition is through its summer camp programs, which are happening now and continue through July 22. Camps are led by the St. Andrew coaching staff and include Intro to Rowing (for sixth to twelfth graders new to the sport) and Advanced Intro to Rowing (a two-week camp aimed at youth who want to develop their skills following the Intro to Rowing camp).

Now, let’s talk about some big accomplishments! Club leaders say St. Andrew took top honors at this year’s 2022 USRowing Southeast Youth Championships, winning six gold medals and one bronze, the team points trophy, and the efficiency trophy. That led to the Youth National Championships in Sarasota last month, at which all of St. Andrew’s boats advanced through time trials to the finals, and all finished in the Top 12 (some as high as third in the nation!).

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time on the Chattahoochee River with campus and members of the St. Andrew Rowing Club, learning more about the sport and celebrating the team’s achievements during the 2022 season. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning on the water! 

‘True Freedom’ short film helps 'at-risk youth' to heal, have conversations about abandonment and more

Isaac Ingram, writer and director, is the founder of Team Freedom Outreach, a nonprofit organization of Christian men whose purpose is to positively impact juveniles in youth detention centers through mentoring and recreation programs. Ingram created the ‘True Freedom’ short film as a way for 'at-risk youth' to heal from abandonment issues and have conversations.

Issac Ingram talks about his short film "True Freedom": One of the biggest problems at-risk youth face are abandonment issues (especially by their fathers) that they don't talk about. Issac Ingram created a short film called "True Freedom" with the goal of distributing it to mentor/mentee programs to help engage conversation about abandonment issues so that at-risk youth can begin to heal. Ambassador Andrew Young plays the main character's mentor with a voiceover in the short film. Former NFL running back Warrick Dunn plays a counselor in the film as well. For more information on the film click here.

Alpharetta's best chefs showcase talents during 'Taste Around Town'

An all-star lineup of Alpharetta chefs are all coming together in one place this weekend for Taste Around Town. Taste of Atlanta founder Dale DeSena and Chef Derek Dollar join Good Day for a preview of the event.

Taste Around Town in Alpharetta: A new all-exclusive foodie experience is coming to the City of Alpharetta on July 22 and 23 with plans to deliver a not-to-be-missed food and drink tasting soiree. Two days and three sessions featuring an all-star lineup of Alpharetta’s best chefs and top restaurants for guests 21 and older. Taste Around Town offers a robust lineup of delicious food and drink, live music in the evenings and cooking demonstrations during the day. Chef Derek Dollar from Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails demos a special beef carpaccio dish, while CEO of the event Dale DeSena talks about what to expect. Get your tickets here.

Stars of Apple TV's 'Trying' talk shows third season

'Trying' focuses on the life of Nikki and Jason and the ups and downs they face trying to conceive and going through the adoption process. Stars Esther Smith and Rafe Spall join Good Day to talk about what viewers can expect in the couple's journey to and through parenthood this season.

Season 3 of "Trying" on Apple TV+: All Nikki and Jason want is a baby - the one thing they can't have. So they decide to adopt; but with their dysfunctional friends, screwball families and chaotic lives, the adoption panel may not agree they're ready to be parents. Season 3 of the show premieres this Friday, July 22 on Apple TV+. Watch the trailer here.

Christal Jordan and Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy calling it quits

On the heels of their one-year anniversary, Hollywood couple Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy are heading to splitsville. Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan shares details about the breakup and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: Comedian Chelsea Handler just went through a breakup, and she doesn't mind talking about it. Christal Jordan gives the details. 

Pet of the Day from FurKids Atlanta

Arington is a mixed breed who loves her dog friends, humans, and toys. She also enjoys running around outside and relaxing in the grass.