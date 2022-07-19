Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 19, 2022

Roswell youth rowers make history at national championships:

After a history-making performance at the 2022 USRowing Youth National Championships in June, Roswell’s St. Andrew Rowing Club is on course for a bright — and very fast — future!

St. Andrew Rowing Club was formed back in 1988 by Georgia Tech’s rowing program as a way to cultivate the next generation of competitive rowers in metro Atlanta. Club organizers say a perfect way to introduce new athletes to the sport and to set them on the path toward competition is through its summer camp programs, which are happening now and continue through July 22. Camps are led by the St. Andrew coaching staff and include Intro to Rowing (for sixth to twelfth graders new to the sport) and Advanced Intro to Rowing (a two-week camp aimed at youth who want to develop their skills following the Intro to Rowing camp).

Now, let’s talk about some big accomplishments! Club leaders say St. Andrew took top honors at this year’s 2022 USRowing Southeast Youth Championships, winning six gold medals and one bronze, the team points trophy, and the efficiency trophy. That led to the Youth National Championships in Sarasota last month, at which all of St. Andrew’s boats advanced through time trials to the finals, and all finished in the Top 12 (some as high as third in the nation!).

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time on the Chattahoochee River with campus and members of the St. Andrew Rowing Club, learning more about the sport and celebrating the team’s achievements during the 2022 season. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning on the water!

Issac Ingram talks about his short film "True Freedom": One of the biggest problems at-risk youth face are abandonment issues (especially by their fathers) that they don't talk about. Issac Ingram created a short film called "True Freedom" with the goal of distributing it to mentor/mentee programs to help engage conversation about abandonment issues so that at-risk youth can begin to heal. Ambassador Andrew Young plays the main character's mentor with a voiceover in the short film. Former NFL running back Warrick Dunn plays a counselor in the film as well. For more information on the film click here.

Taste Around Town in Alpharetta: A new all-exclusive foodie experience is coming to the City of Alpharetta on July 22 and 23 with plans to deliver a not-to-be-missed food and drink tasting soiree. Two days and three sessions featuring an all-star lineup of Alpharetta’s best chefs and top restaurants for guests 21 and older. Taste Around Town offers a robust lineup of delicious food and drink, live music in the evenings and cooking demonstrations during the day. Chef Derek Dollar from Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails demos a special beef carpaccio dish, while CEO of the event Dale DeSena talks about what to expect. Get your tickets here.

Season 3 of "Trying" on Apple TV+: All Nikki and Jason want is a baby - the one thing they can't have. So they decide to adopt; but with their dysfunctional friends, screwball families and chaotic lives, the adoption panel may not agree they're ready to be parents. Season 3 of the show premieres this Friday, July 22 on Apple TV+. Watch the trailer here.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: Comedian Chelsea Handler just went through a breakup, and she doesn't mind talking about it. Christal Jordan gives the details.