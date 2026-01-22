Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 22, 2026

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on Jan. 22:

ATL Stunts is the professional stunt training facility owned and operated by award-winning stunt coordinator and performer Brian Krainson. As Krainson discussed with Good Day Atlanta during previous visits, he created ATL Stunts out of necessity, so that he and his film and TV colleagues would have a place to train in Metro Atlanta.

We’re just a few weeks away from the ninth annual Battle for the Brain — Atlanta’s most electric charity lip-sync competition. Daughters Against Alzheimer’s co-founders Michelle Rooks and Susan Watson talked about the event on Good Day Atlanta.

Rachel Zaslansky Sheer, author of Straight From the Grapevine, joined Good Day Atlanta to share tips on how to crush your job search.

Foodie Skye Estroff joined Good Day Atlanta on Thursday to talk about the best places in metro Atlanta to get king cakes for Mardi Gras.

Today’s Pet of the Day is named Brainstorm and is available for adoption through Paws Atlanta.