Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 11, 2025

Published  December 11, 2025 12:59pm EST
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Dec. 11.

Crunch time at Toys for Tots warehouse

The deadline is fast approaching to drop off a new, unwrapped toy at your local Publix grocery store.

Paul visits the Toys for Tots Warehouse: Time is running out to donate your toys for "Toys for Tots." Find a donation box near you here.

Priah Ferguson on the anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things

Priah talks to Alyse about her role -- and what tea she can spill about the final episodes.

Priah Ferguson on the anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things: It's the last journey to the upside down for Netflix's "Stranger Things." We spoke to the Atlanta-native who plays the smart-mouthed little sister who's going to give it to you straight! Watch Stranger Things on Netflix

Bert Weiss visits Good Day Atlanta amid retirement

After 25 years on air, Bert Weiss has officially retired. He caught up with Alyse to talk about his bitter sweet leave, and what's next.

Bert Weiss is officially retired: After 25 years on air, Bert Weiss retired on Oct. 24, 2025, bringing The Bert Show to a close after a nationally syndicated run, heard in more than 20 markets. The final broadcast ran more than two hours long, filled with emotional tributes, surprise guests and reflections on the show’s cultural footprint. Keep up with Bert @BertWeiss

Erica Dias gives 7 Quality gift Items for Under $75

We're two weeks away from Christmas, and you may still need to get some gifts. Erica Dias has some ideas for you

Erica Dias gives 7 Quality gift Items for Under $75: These gifts are practical, thoughtful, and accessible for families trying to stretch their dollars without sacrificing joy. Check out the gifts Erica mentioned, below:

Kara Francis gives relationship advice during the holidays

The "Divorce Guru" Kara Francis Gives Tips on What Healthy Couples Do Differently During The Holiday Rush

Tips on what healthy couples do during the holiday season: The "Divorce Guru" Kara Francis gives tips. A unique take on navigating marriage (relationships) during the holidays. Kara will help with holiday stress, healthy communication, and emotional rest during the holidays. 

Lisa Washington shows easy recipes for holiday entertainment

Everybody wants to be a great host. Lisa Washington has some quick and easy recipes to help make that a success.

Lisa Washington shows easy recipes for holiday entertainment: Everybody wants to be a great host. Lisa Washington has some quick and easy recipes to help make that a success.

Pet of the day

Paws Atlanta brings in "Chud" for adoption

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Chud for adoption. Click here for more information on adoption.

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta