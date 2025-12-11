Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 11, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Dec. 11.

Paul visits the Toys for Tots Warehouse: Time is running out to donate your toys for "Toys for Tots." Find a donation box near you here.

Priah Ferguson on the anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things: It's the last journey to the upside down for Netflix's "Stranger Things." We spoke to the Atlanta-native who plays the smart-mouthed little sister who's going to give it to you straight! Watch Stranger Things on Netflix

Bert Weiss is officially retired: After 25 years on air, Bert Weiss retired on Oct. 24, 2025, bringing The Bert Show to a close after a nationally syndicated run, heard in more than 20 markets. The final broadcast ran more than two hours long, filled with emotional tributes, surprise guests and reflections on the show’s cultural footprint. Keep up with Bert @BertWeiss

Erica Dias gives 7 Quality gift Items for Under $75: These gifts are practical, thoughtful, and accessible for families trying to stretch their dollars without sacrificing joy. Check out the gifts Erica mentioned, below:

Tips on what healthy couples do during the holiday season: The "Divorce Guru" Kara Francis gives tips. A unique take on navigating marriage (relationships) during the holidays. Kara will help with holiday stress, healthy communication, and emotional rest during the holidays.

Lisa Washington shows easy recipes for holiday entertainment: Everybody wants to be a great host. Lisa Washington has some quick and easy recipes to help make that a success.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Chud for adoption. Click here for more information on adoption.