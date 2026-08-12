Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Aug. 12, 2026

Special guests and segment on today's Good Day Atlanta.

Rachel Cruze has back-to-school budgeting tips for families: 57% of Americans are making fewer impulse purchases than they were just three months ago. It’s clear that households are taking a closer look at their spending as seasonal expenses pile up. Rachel Cruze, personal finance expert and co-host of The Ramsey Show, will share practical advice on how families can budget for back-to-school expenses, avoid overspending, and get their finances back on track.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Two reality shows are looking for cast members. Plus there's casting for a commercial and a hit TV show. Our entertainment insider Tess Hammock has these details and more.

From the "Duck Dynasty" Family to a New Lifestyle Series "Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou" is a weekly destination where purpose, faith, meaningful work, enduring relationships, and authentic community take center stage. Leaving behind the Louisiana bayous that first made them household names, Jep and Jessica are building a new life in Texas, transforming Comanche Moon Ranch into a thriving community rooted in craftsmanship, hospitality, and legacy.

Niecey Shaw of Classix 1029: Niecey has the latest in entertainment updates, including Brandy singing the theme song for "A Different World" reboot, and fans seem to think that Anne Hathaway's baby bump is not real.



Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a dog named Little Foot for adoption. For more information click here.



