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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Aug. 12, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published August 12, 2026 1:42 PM EDT
Published August 12, 2026 1:42 PM EDT

Atlanta - Special guests and segment on today's Good Day Atlanta. 

Rachel Cruze with back to school budgeting tips for families
Rachel Cruze with back to school budgeting tips for families

Rachel Cruze with back to school budgeting tips for families

Americans are making fewer impulse purchases than they were just three months ago. Rachel shares budgeting advice and tips on ways to get your spending back on track.

Rachel Cruze has back-to-school budgeting tips for families: 57% of Americans are making fewer impulse purchases than they were just three months ago. It’s clear that households are taking a closer look at their spending as seasonal expenses pile up. Rachel Cruze, personal finance expert and co-host of The Ramsey Show, will share practical advice on how families can budget for back-to-school expenses, avoid overspending, and get their finances back on track.

Casting Call for Netflix's 'Love is Blind'
Casting Call for Netflix's 'Love is Blind'

Casting Call for Netflix's 'Love is Blind'

Entertainment insider Tess Hammock shared a roundup of major TV casting calls, film opportunities and job openings across the Atlanta area.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Two reality shows are looking for cast members. Plus there's casting for a commercial and a hit TV show. Our entertainment insider Tess Hammock has these details and more. 

Jep & Jess: Beyond 'Beyond The Bayou'
Jep & Jess: Beyond 'Beyond The Bayou'

Jep & Jess: Beyond 'Beyond The Bayou'

From the 'Duck Dynasty' family, to a new lifestyle series of their own. We'll follow Jep & Jess and learn more about their journey. 

From the "Duck Dynasty" Family to a New Lifestyle Series "Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou" is a weekly destination where purpose, faith, meaningful work, enduring relationships, and authentic community take center stage. Leaving behind the Louisiana bayous that first made them household names, Jep and Jessica are building a new life in Texas, transforming Comanche Moon Ranch into a thriving community rooted in craftsmanship, hospitality, and legacy. 

Niecey Shaw has the latest in entertainment updates
Niecey Shaw has the latest in entertainment updates

Niecey Shaw has the latest in entertainment updates

Brandy will sing the theme song for the 'A Different World' reboot, and why are fans saying Anne Hathaway's baby bump is fake?

Niecey Shaw of Classix 1029: Niecey has the latest in entertainment updates, including Brandy singing the theme song for "A Different World" reboot, and fans seem to think that Anne Hathaway's baby bump is not real. 
 

Pet of the day: Little Foot
Pet of the day: Little Foot

Pet of the day: Little Foot

For more information on adoption visit atlantahumane.org

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a dog named Little Foot for adoption. For more information click here. 

 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta