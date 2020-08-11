Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 11, 2020

Jefferson Dairy Queen makes “miracles” despite pandemic:

If you’re a loyal Good Day Atlanta viewer, you know it’s become a tradition to spend “Miracle Treat Day” at the Jefferson Dairy Queen, where owner David Gillespie, Jr. and his team raise thousands of dollars each year for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Well, here’s some good news — even though Miracle Treat Day was canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Gillespie and his DQ staff are still helping their customers make “miracles” this summer.

Miracle Treat Day is an annual fundraising event at which a dollar or more from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating Dairy Queen locations is donated to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals; the Jefferson Dairy Queen donates all of its Miracle Treat Day proceeds to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and is known as one of the most successful fundraising locations in the country.

This year — without an official Miracle Treat Day — Gillespie and his staff are collecting donations through the end of August, and have thus far raised more than $5,000.

We spent the morning at the Jefferson Dairy Queen, as the restaurant hosted a “socially distant Blizzard Eating Contest” featuring students from Jackson County Comprehensive High School.

Dr. Pare' gives tips on how to deal with hair loss:

August is Hair Loss Awareness month and many men and women are struggling and aren't sure exactly what to do to help the situation.

Dermatologist Dr. Pare' gives tips and various non-surgical procedures and products that can help tremendously with hair loss. Dr. Pare' says over 50% of women experience thinning hair at some point in their adult life.

Scott Pryor joins us to talk about new faith-based film "Tulsa."

In "Tulsa," the first faith-based film to open in theaters since COVID-19, a veteran's life is turned upside down when he's united with his young daughter who he never knew existed. It's a movie about holding on to your faith even in tough circumstances.

Director Scott Pryor joins "Good Day Atlanta's" Alyse Eady live ahead of the film's release.

Artist Kissie Lee talks sex trafficking prevention and new music:

Sex trafficking is something that's not often talked about, but it's happening more than people realize. Kissie Lee has decided she wants to help flatten the curve.

As a licensed gun holder, Kissie worked with a local gun range and police officers to help teach women the proper use of firearms. Not only is she teaching gun safety, but she also hosts self-defense classes via Zoom.

Kissie says her own personal experience, as well as hearing other stories is what inspired her to do this. You can follow Kissie Lee on Instagram @iamKissieLee

Goodwill helping Georgians find jobs:

A high unemployment rate is a sign of the times with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. If you or someone you know, is looking for a job or skills training to get a job, Goodwill may be the resource you're looking for.

President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of North Georgia Keith Parker joins us with an update on how they are helping.

2 Chainz partners with Michelle Obama to educate former inmates on voting rights:

Atlanta's own 2 Chainz is back at it again with more good deeds. On the heels of his Verzuz battle against Rick Ross, the grammy-award winning artist has announced his partnership with former First Lady Michelle Obama and the "When We All Vote Initiative." The goal is to educate former inmates on their voting rights.

Christina Ms. Basketball Granville breaks down why this is so important.

To keep up with Christina you can follow her on Instagram @Msbasketball1