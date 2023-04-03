Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 3, 2023

ATL Year of the Youth Atlanta Parks and Rec gears up for busy Summer: It’s Spring Break Week here in Atlanta, which means summer is right around the corner. And right now, staffers with Atlanta’s Department of Parks and Recreation are busy making sure local youth have plenty to keep them busy once school wraps up for the year. As you’ve probably heard, Mayor Andre Dickens has declared 2023 "Year of the Youth," something the Department of Parks and Recreation is taking seriously with a packed lineup of summer activities. First up, registration is currently open for Camp Best Friends, which will run weekdays from June 5th through July 21st at several locations throughout the city. Previously featured on Good Day Atlanta back in 2019, Camp Best Friends was created by former mayor Maynard Jackson in response to Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered Children. Most of the camps cost just $35 per week for Atlanta residents, and are $110 per week for non-residents.

Ms. Evelyn Braxton returns with a deviled egg recipe from her cookbook: Cooking With Ms. E With Ms. E features Ms. E's Recipes and the stories that inspired them. This cookbook is loaded with great recipes that Ms. Evelyn Braxton came to love as a child and learned to cook while living with her parents in a small town in South Carolina. To purchase the cookbook click here.





Leah Rudick talks her show at City Winery: Leah Rudick is an actor and comedian based in Los Angeles Her viral comedy and character videos have amassed her nearly one million followers and over 15 million likes on TikTok & Instagram. Her first standup special, "Everything is Fine!" can be seen on the Seed & Spark streaming platform. Her standup was also featured in Coming to the Stage (Amazon, Pluto TV). Recent comedy festival appearances include SF Sketchfest, Laughing Skull, All Jane Comedy Festival & Flyover Fest. She is the co-creator/co-star of the critically acclaimed web series Made to Order which was featured as one of "6 Brilliant Web Series" in Marie Claire. She also co-starred and co-wrote the indie feature Sweet Parents, which received top prizes on the festival circuit and is currently available to stream on all major platforms. Favorite TV credits include HBO’s High Maintenance and IFC’s Commuters. Leah is currently touring with her standup comic brother Andrew as the Rudick Siblings. Spring boarding off her huge TikTok popularity, they are selling out shows across the country. She will shoot her first one-hour comedy special with Comedy Dynamics in April 2023. Performing at City Winery April 3 7:30. For more on Leah Rudick click here.

Mani Millss gives the latest in entertainment news: April Fool's Day had the celebrities pulling out all the pranks. Usher and Chris Pratt had fans in a frenzy with their's. Follow Mani Mills on social media @ManiMillss