Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 19, 2022

Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta "tees up" bright futures with TopGolf fundraiser:

On a warm, sunny morning last July, we spent some time with Dr. Darrell Hall, a Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta alumnus and Rockdale County board member. And since we were playing a little golf that morning, he used the sport as an analogy for the organization so close to his heart.

"The Boys & Girls Clubs and its staff is a lot like the game of golf, right? We see the golfers who take the swings, make the shots. But it’s the caddies, the coaches behind them who help them approach the situation: what club to pick, what way to respond to the obstacles that are on the course," Hall said. "And for me, the programs … and the people at the Club really shaped and changed my life. And I’m grateful for it."

And this morning, we got a follow-up lesson on the ties between Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta and golf as the organization prepares for its second fundraiser hosted at TopGolf Atlanta - Midtown.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s 2nd Annual "TopGolf Fundraiser: Driving Great Futures" is scheduled for Thursday, April 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and raises money for the organization’s teen workforce readiness programs. These programs include SAT and ACT preparation, college tours, internships, and career planning for local teens, furthering the organization’s mission of promoting academic success and healthy lifestyles.

And how does the fundraiser work? Easy. Participants (individuals or teams) will play three hours of golf in a TopGolf bay, while also enjoying an open bar and buffet. Sounds good, right? Non-players may also donate online and take part in the Give for Greatness Silent Auction sponsored by Champions Clubs for Girls.

For more information on this year’s event, click over to the event page here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning chatting with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta leadership and alums and doing a little swinging at TopGolf ourselves!

Janelle Monae talks to Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson about her first book "The Memory Librarian": She brought us hits like "Tightrope," "Primetime," and "I Like That," and now the singer, songwriter, rapper, and actress is adding author to her resume. Janelle Monae has just released her first book, "The Memory Librarian," and joins Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson with more on the book and her latest projects. For more information on her book tour and Atlanta stop click here. See details below.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20 / ATLANTA, GA

Alliance Theatre at 7 p.m.

Janelle Monáe with collaborating writer Eve L. Ewing

Moderated by Susana Morris

Books sold by Brave & Kind Books

Managing stress with Dr. John Delony: April is Stress Awareness Month and in light of two years in a pandemic, a new study shows that Americans are struggling with their mental health, relationships, and stress. Dr. John Delony, author of the new book "Own Your Past, Change Your Future" joins us this morning with how to identify chronic stress and what you can do about it. For more information on Dr. John Delony or his book click here.

Pet of the day from FurKids: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Advertisement

Rollingout Magazine's Christal Jordan joins us with the latest entertainment news: For more information click here.