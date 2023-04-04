Good Atlanta viewer information: April 4, 2023

Swim Safety at Blue Swim School Local swim school emphasizes importance of water safety: It’s a startling statistic: according to the Centers for Disease Control, more children aged one to four years old die from drowning than any other cause. But health experts say those tragedies are often preventable, and that formal swimming lessons are a key step toward water safety. That’s why this morning, we spent some time in the pool at Big Blue Swim School in Johns Creek, learning more about the programs and lessons offered there. Big Blue Swim School was founded more than a decade ago by Chris DeJong, a former top competitive swimmer at the University of Michigan. DeJong’s first location in Illinois has since grown into a nationwide network of schools, encompassing states from California to Virginia and including the Johns Creek location, which opened in 2020.

Chloe Bailey talks new Peacock film "Praise This": Sometimes the music can lift you higher than you’ve ever been. In a new cinematic musical event set in the world of Atlanta’s competitive gospel youth choir praise teams, a young woman with dreams of being a musical superstar is forced to join her cousin’s struggling underdog praise team in the lead up to a national competition. Chloe also just released her first album In Pieces, and will be going on tour beginning April 11. To watch the trailer for Praise This Click here. For ticket information click here.

Sofia Hasmik on reprising her role as Chrissy Beppo in season three of The CW’s "Superman & Lois": Sofia joined the cast during season one and her performance instantly catapulted her to fan-favorite status, being described as the "most interesting and enticing character on the series" (Hypeable), before being promoted to a series regular in season two. In the series, Chrissy Beppo is a professional and relatable go-getter journalist at the Smallville Gazette. She single-handedly ran the Smallville Gazette before her professional idol, Lois (Tulloch), joined in as a partner. In season three, fans will peek into Chrissy’s personal life and venture outside the parameters of her being a small-town journalist. Season three of "Superman & Lois" airs Tuesdays at 8 on CW.

Dave Brown talks Indie Night Atlanta: Dave Brown has always been about networking, which might be the one essential skill required to make it in Hollywood, but he has also found that real success comes when you combine the constant L.A. hustle with the intention of helping others, whether it’s providing introductions and connections for promising film students or talking up and building buzz for a friend during Oscar nomination season. Today, Dave Brown is CEO of DaveBrown USA and involved in all sorts of projects around town. A big one Indie Night, a weekly gathering of entertainment people at all levels, from those trying to break in to established directors, producers and actors.

Mo'Nique talks her new Netflix stand up My Name is Mo'Nique: You think you know Mo'Nique? From staring down a racist teacher to her grandmother's sex warning, she spills all in this stand-up comedy special. Premiering today.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville gives the latest in entertainment news: In a day dedicated to celebrating all things Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens hopes that the community will step up and partake in the "Year of the Youth." Dickens introduced his "404 Mentorship Challenge" in honor of April 4, the date that honors Atlanta's most popular area code. Follow Christina on social media @msbasketball1