Georgia’s first Special Education PTSA recruiting members

A new statewide parent–teacher group has formed in Georgia with a mission to give families and educators of students with disabilities a stronger voice.

What we know:

The Georgia Special Education PTSA, the first of its kind in the state, is now recruiting members.

Organizers say the group was created to address a gap in advocacy and resources for special education families. The PTSA is part of the statewide PTA, but this organization is dedicated entirely to the issues, rights, and opportunities surrounding students with disabilities.

The group plans to provide workshops, peer support networks, and legislative updates, while also pushing for broader awareness around inclusion and accommodations in Georgia schools. Membership is open not only to parents, but also to educators, support staff, and community advocates.

What you can do:

The PTSA is encouraging families and professionals statewide to get involved early as it establishes its structure and priorities. Organizers say member input will help shape the group’s advocacy efforts and programs.

Anyone interested in joining can visit the organization’s membership page.