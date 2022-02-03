Georgia's Afro-Caribbean culture celebrates Black History Month

They are part of the rich diversity in metro Atlanta and in the Black community. Afro-Caribbean culture is alive and thriving in Georgia.

The Caribbean Life TV Studios in Stone Mountain was transformed recently as members of metro Atlanta's diverse Caribbean community showcase their rich culture and heritage.

"We're wanting to do is to highlight our Caribbean culture and our professionalism," said Samantha Samuels, President of the Caribbean Association of Georgia.

Samuels served as a tour guide of the Caribbean, which encompasses over 38 Islands and regions to include The Spaniards, French, English, Danish, Indians, and Europeans.

"Cassava Bread. We all call it the same thing. What you will realize about the Caribbean is that we are divided by water but really and truly we are joined by our cultures. We use the same ingredients. We just use them differently," Samuels said.

Through food, music and education those here share some of who they are as a people, from where they came, and how they came to call Georgia home.

"We've all been spread out by our motherland Africa, but we just really embrace our culture and embrace who we are," Samuels said. "We are large in the metropolitan area especially in Stone Mountain, Lithonia, Lawrenceville. Henry County has become a large population. So, we are very large in Georgia."

Samuels said most landed in New York or Miami around 2005 before migrating to Georgia. Many come to America for job opportunities, education, and to create a better life for their family here and back home.

"Once one of us know something good we share it with one of the family and we are going to say, ‘Hey, why don't you check Georgia out. It is an amazing place, beautiful home, beautiful place,’" Samuels said.

Through her work with the Caribbean Association of Georgia, Samuels works not only to enhance the quality of life for the Caribbean people, but to bridge the cultural divide that sometimes exists between African-Americans and Caribbean-Americans.

"So that we can become one we are so much better together than we are divided, and sometimes we have this little rift of Caribbean think they are better or African American and no we shouldn't be having that kind of fight. We should focus on how do we bring us together to make this one culture and bring us together. We are better together than we are apart," said Samuels.

June is National Caribbean Heritage Month. The Caribbean Association of Georgia is gearing up for their annual festivities, showcasing the Caribbean community and the diaspora here in America.

"We are just inviting you all to come and celebrate with us. Whether it be May, Memorial Weekend which is the festivals, come and taste the food, see the cultures and then Caribbean heritage month which is June come out and learn a lot more and come out and get some food music (laughs) and music," said Samuels.

To learn more about the Caribbean Association of Georgia visit its website or Facebook page.

