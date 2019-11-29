Georgia pet food factory: scores of jobs for South Carolina

A new pet food factory and distribution center in Georgia has brought scores of jobs to South Carolina.

Nestle Purina plant manager Rachel Miller tells The Anderson Independent Mail that South Carolina residents hold about 35 percent of the 200 jobs so far at the company's newest plant, located in Hartwell, Georgia.

The company invested $320 million in what used to be an abandoned textile factory.

Miller says it employed four people in 2018.

The plant's grand opening was Nov. 18.