Georgia lawmakers weigh tighter rules for data centers

Georgia lawmakers are weighing proposals that could tighten regulation of data centers, a fast-growing sector in the state.

What we know:

The effort includes measures that would block utilities from shifting data center electricity costs onto consumers and pause new data center construction across Georgia, according to the script.

Supporters say the proposals are meant to address residents’ concerns about long-term impacts from the large facilities.

"Our consumers have had six rate increases in recent times, and a lot of that is cost because of, data centers, in my opinion, and they need some protection."

"The goal is for us to take a breather before we permanently alter the landscape of our entire state."

Capitol observers expect several bills on data center regulation will draw heated debate in the coming weeks.