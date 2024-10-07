Georgia elections on schedule despite storm disruptions, officials say

In Brief Georgia election operations remain on track despite storm-related power outages in some counties. Polling locations in Lowndes, Richmond, and Columbia counties will be relocated due to storm damage. Early voting starts on October 15, with absentee ballots being mailed out today.



At a press conference held Monday morning at the Georgia State Capitol, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and state election officials provided an update on election operations in areas affected by recent storms. Despite ongoing recovery efforts, officials confirmed that state elections are on track and proceeding as scheduled.

While most county election offices were largely spared from significant damage, some offices in storm-impacted areas are dealing with power outages and internet loss, officials said. The Secretary of State’s office is in regular contact with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) to prioritize restoring services to these affected offices.

Only a small number of polling locations have been impacted, including sites in Lowndes, Richmond, and Columbia counties. These locations will be relocated, and voters will reportedly receive ample notice.

State election officials had to temporarily suspend equipment testing and poll worker training when the storm hit, but those activities have now resumed, according to officials. Additionally, officials emphasized their commitment to transparency and dispelling misinformation about the election process, reassuring voters that all efforts are being made to ensure a smooth and secure voting experience.

Important voting dates were also highlighted during the conference. Today marks the final day to register to vote, and absentee ballots are being mailed out starting today. Early voting is set to begin as scheduled on October 15.

For residents in the storm-affected areas concerned about the impact of the recovery on their ability to vote, a special link is available on the Secretary of State’s website, providing crucial information to ensure their vote is counted.