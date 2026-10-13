Georgia DOT worker suffers severe injuries after tree limb falls

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The Brief A Georgia Department of Transportation worker was severely injured after a tree limb fell approximately 40 feet in Hall County. The worker, identified as Rocky, was rushed to the intensive care unit at Northeast Georgia Health System. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to help the family keep up with ongoing household and living expenses.



A Georgia Department of Transportation worker faces a long recovery after a tree limb crashed down during a roadway clearance job in Hall County.

What we know:

Rocky was putting on work boots and heading out for the day before heading to a job site to clear a tree from the roadway for GDOT.

While clearing the tree, a limb fell from about 40 feet and landed directly on Rocky.

Emergency responders transported Rocky to the intensive care unit at NGHS in Hall County, Georgia.

Doctors found that Rocky suffered a broken leg, ankle, back, and neck injuries, with multiple future surgeries expected.

The severe injuries have created an immediate mental, emotional, and financial strain for the family, according to the fundraiser.

Rocky will probably never be able to work again, resulting in a sudden and permanent loss of household wages.

The family is currently facing the mounting pressure of paying for everyday basic necessities, including food, gas, electric bills, and water bills.

What you can do:

Family supporters set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover continuing household expenses during the recovery process.

To see the GoFundMe, click here.