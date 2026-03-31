The Brief The Department of Justice reached a $3 million settlement with 42 Georgia licensing boards for violating federal law. The agreement impacts an estimated 5,000 military families who were denied or delayed work because of license transfer issues. The settlement marks a first-of-its-kind federal action to protect the professional rights of military spouses.



The U.S. Department of Justice has reached a first-of-its-kind $3 million settlement with dozens of Georgia licensing boards after federal officials found military families were being unlawfully blocked from working.

What we know:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the multi-million dollar settlement at the federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators found that 42 Georgia licensing boards were failing to recognize valid out-of-state professional licenses for military families who moved to the state under orders.

Under federal law, states are required to recognize these licenses to ensure military spouses can continue their careers without interruption.

The DOJ says the violations were widespread across the state, but do not appear malicious.

The agreement now requires Georgia to implement a streamlined process to quickly recognize out-of-state licenses.

What they're saying:

"I was under the impression when I moved to Georgia, under PCS orders, it would be so easy for me to obtain a Georgia pharmacy license and continue my career," said Amy Lewandowski, a military spouse who moved to Robins Air Force Base. "And I have been out of work for almost a year now because of fighting this battle."

"Today, we honor and recognize these sacrifices, and we say to our fighting men and women that if you must deploy to Georgia, you will be welcome here and your transition will be free from unlawful burdens," said U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg of the Northern District of Georgia.

"Today's settlement sends a clear and unmistakable message to state licensing boards outside Georgia that the department will protect servicemembers' rights to the fullest extent provided by federal law," added DOJ Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon.

By the numbers:

$3 million: Total settlement amount reached between the DOJ and Georgia boards.

42: Number of Georgia licensing boards involved in the agreement.

5,000: Estimated number of military families impacted by the licensing delays.

$50,000: The maximum compensation cap for each individual request.

What you can do:

Any service member or military spouse who applied for a professional license from one of the Georgia boards after January 2023 and believes they were wrongfully denied rights should contact the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Claims can be submitted via email at USAGAN.CivilRights@usdoj.gov or by calling (404) 581-4626.