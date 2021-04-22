Fort Belvoir soldiers harassed at Fairfax County IHOP restaurant, video shows

Local soldiers say they were the target of racist harassment when they were out to lunch near their post at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County.

FOX 5's Evan Lambert spoke to Army officials after it was posted to TikTok.

Lambert says the solders say it happened at an IHOP restaurant not too far from the base when a woman offered to pay for their meal. The woman apparently left cash on their table but then moments later came back and accused them of stealing the money

It’s unclear who the woman is but she appears to be white and the soldiers are Black.

The video shows the woman sitting down and appearing to block some of the soldiers from getting up as they were trying to leave.

When a man in the restaurant intervenes and tells the woman to leave the soldiers alone she appears to threaten to fight him.

As she was escorted out of the restaurant the woman can be heard yelling about Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

In a statement, a spokesman for Fort Belvoir applauded the soldiers saying, "A view of the video will show the soldiers maintained their composure and military bearing throughout this shocking incident, they are well trained and disciplined..."

Lambert reports that it doesn't appear anyone called the police and one of those soldiers later said in another TikTok video he forgives the woman and wants to move on.