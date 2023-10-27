Former Publix employees, including one in Georgia, claim they were forced to work off the clock, lawsuit filed

article

Retail giant Publix is currently embroiled in a legal battle as several of its employees, including one based in Georgia, have come forward with allegations that they were consistently required to work off-the-clock without receiving proper compensation. The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in Florida, raises serious concerns about labor practices within the company.

The primary complainants in the lawsuit are the assistant department managers at Publix, who claim that they were compelled to perform work duties both before clocking in and after clocking out, effectively working off-the-clock. Furthermore, they allege that Publix failed to compensate them for hundreds of overtime hours, a violation of labor laws.

In response to these allegations, the lawsuit proposes the formation of what is called a "collective action." This legal mechanism aims to allow any other workers who may have been similarly affected by these labor practices to join the lawsuit and seek compensation for unpaid work.

Publix, in its initial response to the lawsuit, has stated that it takes these claims seriously and will provide a formal response as the legal proceedings continue.