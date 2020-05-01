Flagler County graduates will drive across finish line to receive their diplomas

Students look forward to walking across a stage to get their diploma, marking the end of their high school careers, but due to coronavirus, this year's graduation will have a brand new setting for Flagler County seniors.

This year, graduates will drive across the finish line at the Daytona International Speedway to get their diplomas handed to them.

The ceremony is scheduled to happen on May 31 for the county's two high schools.

In a news release, school officials said the ceremony for Matanzas High School will begin at 11 a.m.

Flagler-Palm Coast High School's ceremony will start at 4 p.m.

Superintendent James Tager said in the news release: “We had a committee made up of students, school administrators, district staff, and a member of the School Board. All of the members on this committee were determined to find a way for our graduates to have their ceremony as close to the original May 28th date as possible. Without the wonderful team at Daytona International Speedway, we probably would not have been able to do that.”

Officials say each ceremony will be simulcast via radio inside the facility and livestreamed on the FlaglerSchools.com website.

Only one vehicle will be permitted for each graduate and their family.

Additionally, all in attendance must remain in their vehicles, according to school officials.