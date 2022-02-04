Firefighters work to revive cat found in burning Cobb County home

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Firefighters work to battle a blaze and resuscitative a cat found inside a Cobb County home on Feb. 4, 2022. (Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services)

Firefighters in Cobb County are being credited with saving the life of a cat that was caught in a house fire on Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home off Talley Street SE off Olive Springs Road SE just before 1 p.m. Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services said firefighters immediately got to work attacking the blaze in the kitchen and other areas of the house where the fire spread.

They also began to search to see if anyone was trapped. While no humans were found inside, a cat was found amid the smoke and flames in one of the bedrooms. Firefighters were able to wrangle the animal to safety outside.

Firefighters said the cat suffered extensive smoke inhalation and crews had to start resuscitative efforts. They were able to use an oxygen therapy rescue mask to help revive the feline. After 20 minutes, the cat came to and was reunited with the happy owner.

The fire department released photos later in the day showing the rescue and resuscitation of the beloved family feline.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

