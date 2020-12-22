Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 AM EST, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 3:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County

Crude oil fire out, investigation continues after train derailment in Whatcom County

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 day ago
Washington
CUSTER, Wash. - Evacuation orders have been lifted and the crude oil fire is out in Whatcom County a day after a BNSF train derailed and caught fire north of Bellingham. 

Investigators were able to get closer to the scene Wednesday morning and are working to determine what happened and why. Officials are giving an update at 11 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch it live in the video player above. 

Cause of major train derailment still under investigation

Investigators were able to get close to the scene Wednesday morning to find out what happened and why.

The 108-car train was carrying crude oil to the Phillips 66 refinery in Ferndale when seven cars derailed in the Custer-Grandview area around 11:45 a.m. Two of those went up in flames and sent a billow of black smoke into the air.

The fire burned through the night and was out by Wednesday morning. A long list of agencies responded to the scene, including fire brigades from the nearby Phillips 66 and BP refineries. 

It's still unclear how many people in the area had to be evacuated. Residents had to show proof of address to return to their homes. 

Crude oil train derailment in Whatcom County, fire under control

A train carrying crude oil derailed approx. six train cars and caught fire. Multiple agencies responded to the crash. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

BNSF spokesperson Courtney Wallace said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Several agencies, including the FBI, are working to figure out "what happened and why," Whatcom County Sheriff Elfo said. No injuries have been reported.

The state Department of Ecology is on scene monitoring air quality and investigating potential environmental impacts. 

The fire was large enough to close I-5 in both directions in the area for about an hour. Grandview at Portal Way and Main Street at Portal Way near Custer remain closed until further notice. 

