Family offers $2,000 reward after cyclist killed in hit-and-run

The Brief Family and friends offered a $2,000 reward to help find the hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed 65-year-old cyclist Stan McCheyne. McCheyne was riding his e-bike along a busy cut-through road on Winn-Dixie Drive when a vehicle struck him and left the scene. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the fatal crash near State Road 34 and State Road 154



Family and friends of a 65-year-old cyclist killed in a Coweta County hit-and-run crash are offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the driver's arrest.

Coweta County hit-and-run investigation

What we know:

Stan McCheyne was riding his electric bicycle along Winn Dixie Drive in the Thomas Crossroads area of Coweta County just after 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 when a driver struck him and left the scene. The impact threw McCheyne and his e-bike off the roadway as he was riding home from a friend's house.

First responders treated McCheyne at the scene, but the collision caused severe injuries, including brain damage and spinal cord trauma that left him completely paralyzed from the neck down. He died days later.

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Winn Dixie Drive is a heavily traveled cut-through road running off State Road 34 behind a Starbucks and emptying into a Goodwill parking lot. Drivers frequently use the backroad to access storefronts and bypass the busy intersection of State Road 34 and State Road 154. McCheyne, a fixture in the community who relied on his e-bike for transportation, had previously complained to his family about the cut-through road.

His wife, Annette McCheyne, has canvassed local businesses and posted across social media seeking information about the driver. Family and friends have now posted a $2,000 reward to encourage witnesses to step forward.

"It’s been horrible. It’s been heartbreaking," Annette McCheyne said. "I am just really asking for the community to please, please help me find who did this. I would hate for this person to do it again for one. And second they need to pay for leaving a person to die."

Unidentified suspect vehicle

What we don't know:

Investigators with the Georgia State Patrol have very little evidence to go on and have not released a description of the suspect's vehicle.

What you can do:

The Georgia State Patrol asks anyone with information regarding the collision or the vehicle involved to contact state troopers immediately at (404) 624-7451.