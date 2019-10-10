East Point firefighter teach children about fire safety

This week is National Fire Safety Prevention Week is in full swing.

Firefighters with the city of East Point spent the day helping kids learn about fire safety.

Thursday, dozens of kids came out to the department's annual Be Cool About Fire Safety Program.

Firefighters used puppets to teach children how important it is to prepared for a fire.

"We want to bring them in and teach them about fire safety all the do's and don'ts when it comes to what you can and can't do when dealing with fire," said Chief Corey Thornton, city of East Point Fire Department.

The department also hopes kids will take what they learned Thursday and share it with their parents, making sure they are prepared.