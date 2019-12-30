Expand / Collapse search

Driver killed in accident on Buford-Spring Connector

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly crash along the Buford Spring Connector near the Piemond Road exit.

Police tell FOX 5 the crash happened around midnight when a driver tried to exit the Connector and clipped another vehicle.

The impact caused the driver to lose control.

The black vehicle veered down the embankment and hit a tree, killing the driver.

The people in the other car were not hurt.

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased driver.