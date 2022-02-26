Driver arrested in multi-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle

First responders rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle wreck on Saturday near 14th Street at Techwood Drive.

Details are limited but FOX 5 Atlanta saw at least one driver taken to a hospital and one driver arrested after a sobriety test.

A motorcycle appeared to be damaged near the front-left tire of a white sedan. The sedan had front-end damage.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about the incident.

DEPOLYED SOLDIER UNABLE TO RETURN HOME BECAUSE OF SQUATTERS

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE