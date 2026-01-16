Dolly Parton rereleases 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' with star collaborators

The Brief Country icon Dolly Parton has rereleased "Light of a Clear Blue Morning." The reimagined work features fellow stars Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, Reba McEntire and Lainey Wilson. Proceeds from the recording and music video will support pediatric cancer research.



Country music legend Dolly Parton is dropping a new rendition of an old hit with some fellow stars to support pediatric cancer research.

What we know:

To celebrate her upcoming birthday, Parton, 79, announced on Instagram that her track "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" has been reworked, featuring her goddaughter Miley Cyrus alongside Queen Latifah, Reba McEntire, and Lainey Wilson.

She also shared that proceeds from the recording and music video will support research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The music video, which dropped on Friday, shows the collaborators in the recording process.

The backstory:

The uplifting song originally appeared on her 1977 album New Harvest..First Gathering was released after her break from longtime singing partner Porter Wagoner.

She wrote the song the year before its initial debut, saying it came during a time when "she needed a little hope."

"This time around, I've invited some very special women, some real shining lights," Parton said.

Cyrus previously covered the song in 2021 as a tribute to her godmother on Saturday Night Live before Mother's Day.