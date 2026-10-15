Dog left tied to Cherokee County thrift shop door overnight

The Brief Investigators are trying to identify a man who abandoned a dog outside a Cherokee County thrift store on Bells Ferry Road. Surveillance video shows the dog chewed through its leash at midnight but waited outside the shop until workers arrived Monday morning.



A man abandoned a dog outside a Cherokee County thrift store Sunday evening, leaving the animal tied to a door without food or water for more than 15 hours until workers found it the next morning, according to investigators.

Dog abandoned Cherokee County thrift shop

What we know:

Surveillance video captured a man walking up to the door of Mostly Mutts Market on Bells Ferry Road around 5 p.m. Sunday while the business was closed. The man tied the dog's leash to the door and walked away, according to video details.

Around midnight, the dog chewed through its leash but remained in the immediate area without food or water. Employees found the dog when they arrived at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Proceeds from the market, which is operated by Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue, go toward saving dogs and cats.

Pet rescue director reaction

What they're saying:

Tammy Turley, executive director of Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue, said the man could have reached out to Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue, animal control or other rescues for help instead of leaving the animal.

"He could have ran away, but he stayed right there where his owner left him," Turley said.

"This video is heart wrenching, this dog is trying to get back to the owner when the owner turns and walked away. he could have left, but he stayed where his owner left him, just waiting for them to come back," Turley said.

Animal control investigation details

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet identified the man shown in the surveillance footage. The dog is currently in the care of Cherokee County Animal Control while officials investigate the abandonment.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee County Marshal's Office at 678-493-6200.