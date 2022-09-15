No one injured in overnight fire at southwest Atlanta home

article

Everyone is safe after an overnight fire at a southwest Atlanta home.

Officials tell FOX 5 the fire happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday at a home on Dill Avenue and Sylvan Road.

The space also serves as a church and hair salon.

Firefighters are still working to figure out what sparked the blaze, but the homeowner said she may have left a candle burning.

The Red Cross has been called to help everyone affected by the early morning fire.