No one injured in overnight fire at southwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Everyone is safe after an overnight fire at a southwest Atlanta home.
Officials tell FOX 5 the fire happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday at a home on Dill Avenue and Sylvan Road.
The space also serves as a church and hair salon.
Firefighters are still working to figure out what sparked the blaze, but the homeowner said she may have left a candle burning.
The Red Cross has been called to help everyone affected by the early morning fire.