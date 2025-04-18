Despite rising costs for cocoa and eggs, Easter celebrations persist

Rising prices are reshaping Easter traditions this year, but that hasn't stopped many Georgians from filling their baskets with chocolate treats and plastic eggs.

What we know:

Cocoa prices have roughly doubled since the start of 2024, driven by extreme weather and rising temperatures that have devastated crops in West Africa. With climate change continuing to impact cocoa harvests, some farmers are opting to abandon cocoa farming altogether, putting further strain on global supply.

What they're saying:

Sugar prices are also climbing, but shoppers are still picking up their seasonal favorites. "I like the eggs — you know, if it’s for a holiday, they have to be a fun shape, right?" said shopper Blondel. "So we got the Easter eggs, in caramel, and the bunnies."

While chocolate lovers continue to stock up, the soaring cost of eggs is causing others to rethink their holiday plans. A new WalletHub survey found that about 47% of Americans plan to skip dyeing eggs this year because of high prices.

"Not going to buy that many eggs. We have three kids. It’s not gonna work," said shopper Jackson. "Me and my wife, normally we would get eggs and dye them, but this year we’re gonna do plastic eggs because it’s a little more inexpensive."

Plastic eggs — and even potatoes — are emerging as popular alternatives to traditional dyed eggs. Still, many families say they plan to stick with tradition despite the cost.

According to the National Retail Federation, Georgians are expected to spend more on Easter this year than ever before — averaging more than $189 per person, about $12 more than in 2023.